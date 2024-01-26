Painting Stolen by the Mob Returned Five Decades Later

An 18th-century British painting stolen by mobsters in 1969 has been returned more than a half-century later to the family that bought the painting for $7,500 during the Great Depression, the FBI's Salt Lake City field office announced Friday. The 40-inch-by-50-inch John Opie painting—titled "The Schoolmistress"—is the sister painting of a similar work housed in the Tate Britain art gallery in London, per the AP . Authorities believe the Opie piece was stolen with the help of a former New Jersey lawmaker, then passed among organized crime members for years before it ended up in the southern Utah city of St. George.

A Utah man had purchased a house in Florida in 1989 from Joseph Covello Sr.—a convicted mobster linked to the Gambino family—and the painting was included in the sale, the FBI said. When the buyer died in 2020, a Utah accounting firm that was seeking to liquidate his property sought an appraisal for the painting, and it was discovered to likely be the stolen piece, the FBI said. The painting was taken into custody by the agency and returned on Jan. 11 to Dr. Francis Wood, 96, of Newark, the son of the painting's original owner, Dr. Earl Wood, who bought it during the 1930s.

"This piece of art, what a history it's had," said FBI Special Agent Gary France. "It traveled all through the UK when it was first painted, and owned by quite a few families in the UK. And then it travels overseas to the United States and is sold during the Great Depression and then stolen by the mob and recovered by the FBI decades later. It's quite amazing." According to the FBI, "The Schoolmistress" was taken from Earl Wood's house by three men working at the direction of former New Jersey state Sen. Anthony Imperiale, who died in 1999.

Authorities say the thieves broke into the house in July 1969 in a bid to steal a coin collection, but were foiled by a burglar alarm. Local police and Imperiale responded to the attempted burglary, and the home's caretaker told the lawmaker that the Opie painting in the home was priceless, the FBI said. The men returned to the house later that month and stole the painting, the FBI said. One of the thieves, Gerald Festa, later confessed to the burglary and said the trio been acting under Imperiale's orders. But the claims against the state lawmaker were not sufficiently corroborated, and he was never charged.