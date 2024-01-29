Carroll Plans to Spend Money on 'Something Trump Hates'

On Saturday, E. Jean Carroll said she planned to do "something good" with the $83.3 million a jury has ordered Donald Trump to pay her. She expanded on that Monday, saying she'll use the money for "something Donald Trump hates," ABC News reports. "If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," she told Good Morning America. She said one possibility is a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump." Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said they may not be able to collect the money immediately, she is confident that Trump will have to pay up eventually. "One way or the other, he owns a lot of real estate. It can be sold," she said. "We will collect the judgment."

"We're inspired not to waste a penny of this," Carroll told CNN on Monday. "One of the things we could do—seeing as how he's very instrumental in taking away women's rights over their bodies across the United States—maybe we could think about how we can restore women their rights," she said. Carroll maintained that the former president had treated the courtroom like a "campaign stop," saying, "A man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman he sexually assaulted to get votes."

Kaplan told Good Morning America that the moment when Trump stormed out of the courtroom during her closing statement probably added another $10 million to the judgment. "The idea in a case where our basic thesis is that he's a bully who can't follow the rules, to act like a bully who doesn't follow the rules?" she said. "An interesting strategy, let me put it that way." Kaplan said "all options are on the table" if Trump continues to defame her client, the Guardian reports. "If we have to bring another case, we'll bring another case," she said. "It's just going to be more money." (Read more E. Jean Carroll stories.)