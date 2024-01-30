Skier Dies After Crashing Into Tree at Aspen Resort

A 22-year-old woman is dead after hitting a tree while skiing at Colorado's Aspen Highlands Ski Resort Saturday morning. The woman was on the Exhibition run, which is an intermediate "blue" rated run, the Denver Gazette reports. Ski patrol responded immediately to a call about the incident, which occurred just before 11:30am, and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive, 9 News reports. Despite advanced life-saving measures being started right away, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene just after noon, the Denver Post reports.