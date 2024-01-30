Skier Dies After Crashing Into Tree at Aspen Resort

A 22-year-old woman is dead after hitting a tree while skiing at Colorado's Aspen Highlands Ski Resort Saturday morning. The woman was on the Exhibition run, which is an intermediate "blue" rated run, the Denver Gazette reports. Ski patrol responded immediately to a call about the incident, which occurred just before 11:30am, and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive, 9 News reports. Despite advanced life-saving measures being started right away, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene just after noon, the Denver Post reports.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time," Aspen Skiing Company says in a statement. This is the third time a death has been reported in an on-resort skiing or snowboarding accident this season in Colorado, though resorts aren't officially required to report such deaths. (Read more Aspen stories.)