A Strange Thing Is Happening in the NBA

The stats coming out of NBA games are staggering. So much so that "it is not hyperbole to say this past week has been consequential to the history" of the league, writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. The issue is scoring, and some say it's time the NBA got it under control.

Dallas' Luka Doncic scored 73 points, tied for the fourth-highest total in NBA history, reports Sports Illustrated. A few days before that, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 70. Prior to this month, only six players in history had hit the 70-point threshold, notes John Hollinger at the Athletic, who worries about games devolving into "farce." Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota and Devin Booker of Phoenix each put up 62.