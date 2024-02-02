Documentary Producer Falls to Her Death in LA

Isabelle Thomas, a British documentary producer with an aristocratic background, died in a fall from what authorities say was a "high-up" floor at a Los Angeles hotel Monday afternoon. The cause of death was listed as suicide, reports People . Thomas, 39, was married to Killers of the Flower Moon producer Bradley Thomas, 58. The couple wed in 2018. Thomas—daughter of Sir Henry Lawrence, 7th Baronet of Lucknow—worked as a documentary producer, the Times of London reports. She studied neuroscience at Oxford University and was appointed to a government tech board by then-Prime Minister David Cameron after she graduated in 2013.

Thomas was the mother of twin daughters and stepmother to Bradley Thomas' two children from his first marriage. TMZ reports that no suicide note was found at the Hotel Angeleno, according to law enforcement sources. Mike Fleming Jr. at Deadline describes Thomas as a "beautiful, kind, and vibrant woman who would light up a room." He says she moved to Los Angeles to "follow her passion for storytelling and filmmaking." TV host Jameela Jamil, who appeared in The Good Place, said an Instagram post that she felt "excruciating regret" about missing a chance to see Thomas a few weeks ago because of work.

"I missed the chance to tell her I love her. And to hold her one last time," Jamil wrote. "Don't presume the world is fair or makes sense. Don't take anyone or anything you love for granted for a minute," she wrote, adding, "My heart is completely and utterly broken and I don't think I will ever recover." (If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.)