Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Reuniting

Quentin Tarantino is working on what will be his tenth film as a director, which he says will be his last—and according to reports in several media outlets, the movie will see the filmmaker reunited with Brad Pitt, who starred in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Deadline speculates Pitt will play the title character in the upcoming film, The Movie Critic, which Tarantino has said "is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for [an adult film] rag." The movie is set in California in the 1970s, but little else is known beyond that, Variety reports. USA Today notes Tarantino had earlier said he'd be working with "a new leading man" who would be about 35 years old.