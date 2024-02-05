Entertainment / Brad Pitt Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Reuniting Outlets are reporting Pitt will star in Tarantino's forthcoming final flick By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 5, 2024 2:00 AM CST Copied Quentin Tarantino, from left, Brad Pitt, and Mike Moh attend the 2020 PEOPLE SAG Awards Afterparty at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolf/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images) Quentin Tarantino is working on what will be his tenth film as a director, which he says will be his last—and according to reports in several media outlets, the movie will see the filmmaker reunited with Brad Pitt, who starred in Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Deadline speculates Pitt will play the title character in the upcoming film, The Movie Critic, which Tarantino has said "is based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for [an adult film] rag." The movie is set in California in the 1970s, but little else is known beyond that, Variety reports. USA Today notes Tarantino had earlier said he'd be working with "a new leading man" who would be about 35 years old. It's been speculated the film could be related in some way to the life of real-life film critic Pauline Kael of the New Yorker, though Deadline reports that Tarantino's aforementioned comments link the inspiration to a job the director had as a teen loading adult magazines into vending machines and finding one that had "a really interesting movie page." With details so unclear, it's hard to say when production might begin, but Variety looks at Pitt's schedule and figures the middle of this year is the earliest it could start. Tarantino is reportedly aiming for a 2025 release. (More Brad Pitt stories.) Report an error