Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie May Be About Movies

It looks like Quentin Tarantino knows what his 10th and likely final movie will be about. The Hollywood Reporter quotes insiders who say it will be called The Movie Critic and be set in the 1970s with a female lead. THR speculates it might center on Pauline Kael, an influential critic (and essayist and novelist) who died in 2001. Tarantino, who turns 60 later in March and has made nine films, has said he plans to call it quits as a director after No. 10. Tarantino appeared in a 2018 documentary about Kael titled What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael. HuffPost quoted from his appearance in the film: "Most directors, especially of the older generation, didn't really care that much for critics," he said. Directors from Tarantino's generation, however, "grew up with her as our kind of film Kerouac, if you will."

THR reports that The Movie Critic isn't with a particular movie studio yet and predicts it could be offered to studios soon. Sony is a likely buyer, according to THR, as Tarantino has a close relationship with the studio, which distributed his most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Kael story makes sense in the eyes of Sam Barsanti at the AV Club: It "could be a meta-lens that Tarantino could use to look at movies as a whole, and that definitely seems like the kind of career capper that might intrigue him."

Back in November, Tarantino told CNN's Chris Wallace that he was "not in a giant hurry" to make his last movie. "Right now," he said, "I don't even know what a movie is. Is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and ... people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?" (Read more Quentin Tarantino stories.)