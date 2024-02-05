One Stat in New Poll a Big Problem for Biden

"Inflation is coming down," President Biden declared on the campaign trail last week. "Jobs are growing," he added, a reference to the still-sizzling labor market. On top of that, the stock market has been booming to record levels. Despite the rosy stats, however, a new NBC News poll points to a potentially big pitfall for Biden heading into the general election:

Donald Trump has a 22-point lead over the president when voters are asked which of them would handle the economy better. Trump is at 55% and Biden 33%.

And things are going in the wrong direction for Biden: When the question was asked in October 2020, Trump's lead was only 7 percentage points (48% to 41%).