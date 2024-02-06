Killer Mike Explains Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike is speaking out after the rapper won three Grammys and was then promptly arrested at the awards ceremony Sunday night. "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," the rapper tells TMZ. Per Fox News, a law enforcement source told Rolling Stone that a female security guard says she asked the rapper, real name Michael Render, for his ticket as he approached her entrance. The source says the guard claims Render tried to go around the security checkpoint and as she attempted to block him, he "pushed her to the ground."
He was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. TMZ's sources, however, back Render in painting the incident as "overblown," and that was the attitude the rapper took during an appearance on V103's Big Tigger Morning Show on Monday, Billboard reports. He brushed off multiple questions about the arrest, with his only apparent reference to it being his description of arriving at the Grammys and what came next: "Then I went and picked up all the gold … We hit a speed bump and then we hit back to the party." Asked later if being "carried out" of the venue put a damper on his wins, Render replied, "I wasn't carried outta nowhere. I didn't carry … we not even gonna allow you to ask that question." (More Grammy Awards stories.)