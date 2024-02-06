Killer Mike Explains Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike is speaking out after the rapper won three Grammys and was then promptly arrested at the awards ceremony Sunday night. "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing," the rapper tells TMZ. Per Fox News, a law enforcement source told Rolling Stone that a female security guard says she asked the rapper, real name Michael Render, for his ticket as he approached her entrance. The source says the guard claims Render tried to go around the security checkpoint and as she attempted to block him, he "pushed her to the ground."