The Buzziest Super Bowl Ads So Far

The bazillion-dollar ad-palooza isn't waiting for the big game on Sunday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 7, 2024 12:00 PM CST

If you watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, you no longer have to wait until the big game to see what advertisers have in store. Many companies pre-release ads in hopes of recouping some of the reported $7 million that's the going rate for a 30-second spot by capturing pregame attention. It's a big challenge to stand out among the 50-plus advertisers that will be vying for the eyes of the more than 100 million people expected to tune in this year on Super Bowl Sunday, reports the AP. Here are some of the buzziest ads that have been released so far:

  • Booking.com: Tina Fey has so many choices she has to hire body doubles. Her 30 Rock co-stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer, as well as Glenn Close, appear.
  • Bud Light: The Bud Light Genie grants wishes—like giving someone '80s metal hair or a giant bicep—to Bud Light drinkers. Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and more appear.
  • Plain old Bud: Clydesdales and a Labrador retriever. Enough said.
  • Doritos Dinamita: Two grandmotherly women ("Dina" and "Mita") chase after Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez, who took the last bag.
  • Dove: Dove's ad begins whimsically, showing young girls having mishaps playing sports to the tune of "It's the Hard-Knock Life." But the ad has a stark message.
  • Hellmann's: Kate McKinnon makes an unusual discovery: Her cat can talk, or at least say "may-ow"—which skyrockets her to celebrity status.

  • Michelob ULTRA: Lionel Messi's Super Bowl debut gets an assist from NFL legend Dan Marino and a nod from Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.
  • MTN DEW Baja Blast: Aubrey Plaza is always having a blast, whether she's stuck in an elevator or being abducted by aliens—or reuniting with her Parks and Rec co-star Nick Offerman while riding dragons.
  • M&M's: Retired NFL greats Marino, Bruce Smith, and Terrell Owens never got a Super Bowl ring, but they get an "Almost Champions" ring.
  • T-Mobile: Jason Momoa shows off his singing chops with Scrubs duo Zach Braff and Donald Faison singing to the tune of "Flashdance ... What a Feeling." Flashdance star Jennifer Beals pops in.
  • Uber Eats: David and Victoria Beckham forget she used to be Posh Spice, and Jennifer Aniston forgets she starred in Friends with David Schwimmer.
(More Super Bowl ads stories.)

