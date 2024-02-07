If you watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, you no longer have to wait until the big game to see what advertisers have in store. Many companies pre-release ads in hopes of recouping some of the reported $7 million that's the going rate for a 30-second spot by capturing pregame attention. It's a big challenge to stand out among the 50-plus advertisers that will be vying for the eyes of the more than 100 million people expected to tune in this year on Super Bowl Sunday, reports the AP. Here are some of the buzziest ads that have been released so far: