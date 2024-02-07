Vladimir Putin Sits Down With Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson has become the first figure in the Western news media to formally interview Vladimir Putin since the Russian president launched his war on Ukraine two years ago. The former Fox News host turned online commentator announced Tuesday that he was in Moscow for the interview, which would shed light on "what's happening in this region." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Wednesday that the interview had taken place. Here's what to know:



"Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now," Carlson said in a video shared Tuesday on X. "They've never heard his voice. That's wrong." Carlson suggested Western media outlets had ignored Putin—whose war speech was widely covered—while amplifying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "like he's a new consumer brand." Censorship. What he failed to mention was that Putin has denied interviews to numerous Western news outlets, including the BBC, New York Times, and CNN. At the same time, his government "has drastically reduced the ability of Western journalists to cover Russia, and has imprisoned a Wall Street Journal correspondent," per the Times.