15-Year-Old Arrested in Times Square Shooting

A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night and then firing at a police officer was charged Saturday as an adult with two counts of attempted murder, per the AP . The teenager—identified by police as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year—was ordered held without bail after the assistant district attorney said he "cannot be trusted to return to court," the New York Daily News reported.

The teen also faces assault and weapons possession charges stemming from the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan. Police took the teen into custody Friday at a residential house that police believe may be linked to a family member in Yonkers. He is also considered a suspect in an armed robbery in the Bronx and a separate shooting in Times Square last month.

The injuries to the 37-year-old female tourist are not life-threatening, per the New York Times. The Times describes the suspect, Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, as "one person among the tens of thousands of people who have come to the city after crossing into the United States at the southern border." (More Times Square stories.)