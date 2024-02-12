Woman Opens Fire in Joel Osteen's Megachurch

Houston police are sorting out the details after a shooting at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's megachurch on Sunday. Police say the female shooter was killed, and a young boy and a man were injured, reports KPRC. What we know:

A woman holding a rifle and carrying a young boy entered Osteen's Lakewood Church about 2pm and opened fire, say police. CNN reports that an off-duty Houston police officer and an off-duty agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission returned fire and fatally struck the woman.

The AP reports that the 5-year-old boy who was being carried by the woman was critically injured, and a 57-year-old man was shot in the leg. It was not yet clear whether they were shot by the woman or the off-duty officers.