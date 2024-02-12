Crowd Attacks, Burns Self-Driving Car

The self-driving car has met its first mob. In what Reuters calls "the most destructive attack so far on driverless vehicles in the US," a crowd surrounded and set fire to a Waymo self-driving car in San Francisco on Saturday. People were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Chinatown when someone jumped on the hood of the vehicle, smashing its windshield. "That was when it went WILD," a witness wrote to Reuters, claiming people used skateboards to break more windows, while others tagged the car with graffiti. At some point, someone threw a firework inside.