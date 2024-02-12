Crowd Attacks, Burns Self-Driving Car

The self-driving car has met its first mob. In what Reuters calls "the most destructive attack so far on driverless vehicles in the US," a crowd surrounded and set fire to a Waymo self-driving car in San Francisco on Saturday. People were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Chinatown when someone jumped on the hood of the vehicle, smashing its windshield. "That was when it went WILD," a witness wrote to Reuters, claiming people used skateboards to break more windows, while others tagged the car with graffiti. At some point, someone threw a firework inside.
The whole car lit up, according to the fire department, which responded around 9pm, per the San Francisco Chronicle. It later posted photos showing nothing but charred remains. "No injuries have been reported," said Waymo, formerly the Google Self-Driving Car Project. It said the vehicle was in autonomous mode and had just completed a drop-off when the vandalism occurred. It's unclear if anyone was arrested. Reuters notes "the incident was not the first time people have harassed self-driving cars, but its severity may illustrate growing public hostility following a pedestrian-dragging accident last year." (More self-driving car stories.)