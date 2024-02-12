The part of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce far right conspiracy theory where the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl did in fact come to pass, but no endorsement of President Biden was forthcoming during or after the big game—which Donald Trump had predicted would be the case. Posting on Truth Social earlier Sunday, the former president shot down the hypothesis that the pop star would endorse Biden, the Hill and Politico report. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump wrote, referring to the act that updated songwriters' and other creators' rights amid the streaming era.
"There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money," Trump continued. "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" A lawyer who worked on the Music Modernization Act tells Variety Trump "did nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn't even know what the Music Modernization Act does." As for Swift, she endorsed Biden back in 2020, and spoke out against Trump in 2019. (More Taylor Swift stories.)