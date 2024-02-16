OpenAI Reveals Stunning Text-to-Video Model

Less than 16 months after the release of its ChatGPT model helped launch the artificial intelligence boom, OpenAI has revealed Sora, a text-to-video model that can create realistic video in seconds. "Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions," OpenAI said in a post on X. Analysts said Sora, named after the Japanese word for sky, appears to be far ahead of rival projects from Meta and Google, raising exciting possibilities—and troubling ones.

A look at what it can do. The company shared stunningly realistic videos it said were created by Sora without modification, including a woman walking on a Tokyo street and mammoths walking in a snowy field. It also shared animations, including one it said was created with a prompt asking for a "gorgeously rendered papercraft world of a coral reef, rife with colorful fish and sea creatures."