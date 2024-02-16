OpenAI Reveals Stunning Text-to-Video Model

Less than 16 months after the release of its ChatGPT model helped launch the artificial intelligence boom, OpenAI has revealed Sora, a text-to-video model that can create realistic video in seconds. "Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions," OpenAI said in a post on X. Analysts said Sora, named after the Japanese word for sky, appears to be far ahead of rival projects from Meta and Google, raising exciting possibilities—and troubling ones.