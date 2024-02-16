KC Victim's Family Gets Gift From Taylor Swift

A GoFundMe set up for the woman killed in this week's mass shooting in Kansas City quickly doubled its goal thanks to a single donor—Taylor Swift. The singer gave $100,000 to the page for Lisa Lopez-Galvan with a pair of $50,000 donations, reports the New York Post. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," wrote the singer, who is famously dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, per Deadline. The fundraising page had set a goal of $75,000 for the husband and two children of 43-year-old Lopez-Galvan—read more about her here.