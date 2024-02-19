This City Is the Biggest Slacker in America

Burlington, Vermont, comes in last in WalletHub's rankings of hardest-working cities; DC is first
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 3:34 PM CST
These Are the Hardest-Working US Cities
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/gorodenkoff)

If you're itching to work hard toward that elusive American dream, there are some US cities that are waiting for you with open arms and rolled-up sleeves. WalletHub wanted to see which ones boast the best work ethic, so the site looked at nearly 120 of the nation's largest, examining a dozen or so metrics on everything from how many hours are put in on the job each week, to each city's employment rate and share of workers with more than one job. Turns out the nation's capital claims the "hardest-working city" honors, while Burlington, Vermont, could stand to pick up the pace. Here, the top and bottom 10 cities in WalletHub's rankings:

Hardest-working cities

  1. Washington, DC
  2. Irving, Texas (No. 1 in "Direct Work Factors" category)
  3. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  4. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  5. Anchorage, Alaska
  6. Norfolk, Virginia
  7. Dallas
  8. San Francisco
  9. Denver
  10. Austin, Texas

Least hard-working cities
  1. San Bernardino, California
  2. Columbia, South Carolina
  3. Cleveland
  4. Fresno, California
  5. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  6. Toledo, Ohio
  7. Newark, New Jersey
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. Detroit
  10. Burlington, Vermont (last in "Direct Work Factors" category)

See where other cities ranked here.

