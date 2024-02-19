Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over the financial management of one of the world's most-visited sites. A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying: "Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize." The landmark's operator also said on its website that visits to the Eiffel Tower will be disrupted on Tuesday. "We're a little disappointed but we understand that people deserve a fair wage and they deserve proper working conditions," said Marisa Solis, an American tourist visiting Paris from New York City tells the AP .

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year, though Monday's closure is the second in two months due to strikes. In December, it was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year's holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations. The 1083-foot tower in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

Stephane Dieu of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower's employees, said Monday's strike is aimed at a salary increase in proportion to the incoming revenue from ticket sales as well as improved maintenance of the monument, which is owned by the Paris municipality. Union leaders have criticized the Eiffel Tower operator's business model, saying it's based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, maintenance cost expenses, and employees' work compensation. "They are giving priority to short-term benefits over long-term conservation of the monument," said Dieu.