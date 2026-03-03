Feds Urge Americans to Leave 14 Middle East Countries

The State Department urged Monday that all US citizens leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to safety risks with the ongoing escalations that have slipped the region into significant chaos. US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar posted on X that Americans in 14 countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel, should "DEPART NOW" using any available commercial transportation. Americans have also been urged to leave Bahrain, Egypt, the West Bank and Gaza, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reports.