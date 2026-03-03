Early Bandmate of the Beatles Dies at 84

Len Garry, who stood alongside teenage John Lennon and Paul McCartney in the skiffle outfit that would morph into the Beatles, has died at 84. His daughter, Jane, said the Quarrymen musician died at home in the early hours of Monday after being brought back from Royal Liverpool Hospital, where he'd been treated for pneumonia following a suspected chest infection, per the Liverpool Echo . "I love you Dad and I will miss you Dad for the rest of my life," she said, calling herself "beyond devastated." Garry had been living with mixed dementia for about 18 months.

A Liverpool native from Wavertree, Garry attended Liverpool Institute High School for Boys and was introduced to McCartney by mutual friend Ivan Vaughan. He joined the Quarrymen soon after their formation, becoming part of the group's first steady lineup and playing tea chest bass at early gigs, including their debut at the Cavern Club. He later reunited with surviving Quarrymen members in 1997 for tours and new recordings.

Former Quarrymen member Rod Davis said condolences have come from various countries in honor of "a great singer who was well loved," per the BBC. Fans and friends have been posting memories and tributes, with one calling Garry "part of one of [the] greatest stories ever told" and predicting his name and tales will be shared "for many lifetimes to come."