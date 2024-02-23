This week brought a minor victory for Rudy Giuliani, but also those hungry for details about his paralyzing debt . The New York judge overseeing Giuliani's bankruptcy case allowed the former New York City mayor to appeal the $146 million penalty awarded to two former Georgia election workers Giuliani was found to have defamed with false claims of election fraud, the Hill reports. But there's a catch: Funding for the appeal can't come from Giuliani or his assets. It must come from one or more third parties and be approved by the judge ahead of time, per the Daily Beast . While the appeal news is relatively good for Giuliani, the state of his finances, revealed through the bankruptcy proceeding, is far from it.

In addition to the $146 million judgment awarded to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, Giuliani owes at least $900,000 in taxes and nearly $40,000 in unpaid membership fees at two golf clubs in West Palm Beach, Florida, including Trump International Golf Club, per the Hill. (Meanwhile, Giuliani claims he's owed $2 million for his work on former President Trump's 2020 campaign.) Giuliani could also owe millions of dollars in lawsuits still to be resolved. Two firms have sued Giuliani for unpaid legal fees. Davidoff, Hutcher & Citron is seeking $1.36 million, while Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins is seeking more than $387,000. Additionally, New York man Daniel Gill, charged with assault for patting Giuliani on the back at a grocery store in 2022, is seeking $2 million for false arrest and false imprisonment.

Several others have sued Giuliani for "unknown" claims. Among them: Noelle Dunphy, who accuses Giuliani of sexual assault, and Hunter Biden, who accuses him of illegally accessing and sharing his personal data. Defending against these claims requires money, and as it seems, Giuliani can't pay. But that's apparently not an issue. Giuliani Defense, a political action committee run by the former mayor's son, has been mainly funding his lawyers "through a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser" that former President Donald Trump hosted for Giuliani, per the Hill. It's helped by the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund, run by longtime Giuliani aide Jake Menges and funded in part by public donations. Attorney Joseph Sibley, representing Giuliani in the defamation case, will be paid a $50,000 flat fee supplied by the two groups, per the Hill. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)