Trump Racks Up Another Win in Michigan

Donald Trump continued his domination in the GOP primaries by easily defeating Nikki Haley in Michigan on Tuesday. The AP called the race for the former president when the last polls closed at 9pm Eastern. The outcome had never been in doubt, with Trump up by 50 points (and sometimes more) in the most recent state polls, per RealClearPolling. The only bit of suspense is whether Trump will underperform a bit in relation to the polls, as he has done in the earlier races. In early returns, Trump led by about 33 points. Either way, a defiant Haley has said she is staying in the race at least through next week's Super Tuesday voting. (More Michigan primary stories.)