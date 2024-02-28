Trump Racks Up Another Win in Michigan

His victory over Nikki Haley is called quickly after the polls close
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 27, 2024 8:02 PM CST
Trump Racks Up Another Win in Michigan
Donald Trump speaks in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump continued his domination in the GOP primaries by easily defeating Nikki Haley in Michigan on Tuesday. The AP called the race for the former president when the last polls closed at 9pm Eastern. The outcome had never been in doubt, with Trump up by 50 points (and sometimes more) in the most recent state polls, per RealClearPolling. The only bit of suspense is whether Trump will underperform a bit in relation to the polls, as he has done in the earlier races. In early returns, Trump led by about 33 points. Either way, a defiant Haley has said she is staying in the race at least through next week's Super Tuesday voting. (More Michigan primary stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X