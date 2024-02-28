Biden Wins in Michigan, With Eyes on 'Uncommitted'

Observers wait to see how many "uncommitted" protest votes are against him
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 27, 2024 8:02 PM CST
Biden Wins in Michigan, With Eyes on 'Uncommitted'
President Biden.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

That President Biden cruised to an easy win in Tuesday's Michigan primary is not a surprise. The big question is how many votes will be logged in protest against him as "uncommitted." The AP called the race for the president when the last polls closed at 9pm Eastern. Biden's actual challenger on the ballot was Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota—Marianne Williamson also was on it, but she has dropped from the race. However, all eyes were on how many would vote "uncommitted" in protest of Biden's support of Israel in the Gaza war. (Read more about that campaign, led by the state's sizable Arab-American community.)

  • With 16% of votes counted, the number of "uncommitted" votes was more than 22,000, or 15%, per the New York Times.
  • Biden had 79% of the vote.
  • Phillips had 2.7%, and the dropped-out Williamson also had 2.7%.

  • The "uncommitted" protest vote has great potential to affect the general election: Trump won the state by only 11,000 votes in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, and then lost it to Biden four years later by about 150,000 votes.
(More Michigan primary stories.)

