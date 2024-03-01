Grammy Winner's Jet Makes Emergency Landing in LA

Grammy-winning singer Karol G and her entourage escaped without injury after her private jet made an emergency landing in Los Angeles Thursday night. The aircraft took off from the Hollywood Burbank Airport with 16 people on board but it turned back at the Cajon Pass, around 60 miles east of Los Angeles, after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, ABC7 reports. It was met by emergency vehicles after it landed smoothly at Van Nuys Airport and the Colombian singer could be seen hugging fellow passengers on the tarmac.

Karol G was also seen shaking the hand of the Gulfstream aircraft's pilot, the New York Post reports. It's not clear why the singer, whose numerous awards include this year's Grammy for Best Musica Urbana album, was in Los Angeles, report ABC7. She kicked off a tour of Latin America with seven concerts in Mexico last month and was due to play in Guatemala City on Friday, though she may have to reschedule after the private jet emergency. (More private jet stories.)