A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he's her biological father, per the AP. Alexandra Davis says in a lawsuit filed last week in Dallas County that she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-1990s, the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday. Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. A hearing is scheduled on the new lawsuit for March 31. A spokesman for Jones declined to comment.

Alexandra Davis is asking the court to find she isn't legally bound by an agreement between Jones and her mother if she attempted to establish legally that Jones is her father. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father. According to court documents, Cynthia Davis was estranged from her husband when she met Jones. She was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines at the airport in Little Rock, Ark., court documents said. Jones "pursued" Cynthia Davis and the pair began a relationship, according to court documents. It's unclear how long the relationship lasted.

Alexandra Davis was born on Dec. 16, 1996, and shortly afterward, Cynthia Davis and her husband filed for divorce. During the divorce proceedings, it was determined through genetic testing that Alexandra Davis was not the child of Cynthia Davis' husband. After receiving the test results, Cynthia Davis told Jones that he was Alexandra Davis' biological father. According to court documents, Jones had told Cynthia Davis that he wasn't able to have children. Jones and his wife, Eugenia, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

The settlement called for a lump sum payment of $375,000 to Cynthia Davis, and Alexandra Davis was to receive "certain monthly, annual and special funding" from the trusts until she turned 21, according to court documents. The younger Davis also was to receive lump sums when she turned 24, 26, and 28. The newspaper reported that Alexandra Davis and her mother starred in the final season of a Dallas-area reality showed called Big Rich Texas. At the time, representatives for Cynthia Davis said she was living off a trust fund.