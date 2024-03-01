He Shot Woman in Driveway, May Never Leave Prison

Kevin Monahan, 66, sentenced to 25-to-life for killing woman in a car whose driver was lost
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 1, 2024 10:02 AM CST
Kevin Monahan may spend the rest of his life in prison.   (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP, Pool, File)

A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman after the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove into his rural driveway in upstate New York was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison, per the AP. Kevin Monahan, 66, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death last April of Kaylin Gillis. She was riding in a caravan of two cars and a motorcycle that was trying to leave after pulling into Monahan's long, winding driveway while looking for a party at another person's house in the town of Hebron.

  • Judge's quote: "I think it's important for people to know that it's not OK to shoot people and have them killed for turning down your driveway," said Judge Adam Michelini.
  • Arguments: Monahan maintained the fatal shot was an accident and that the shotgun was defective. He also said he believed the house about 40 miles north of Albany was "under siege" by intruders, and said he came out to fire a warning shot. Prosecutors argued that Monahan was motivated by an irrational rage toward trespassers.
  • Silence: Monahan opted not to speak at his sentencing. However, Andrew Gillis, the victim's father, told the court: "Every day we wake up to the harsh reality that that she's no longer here." Her boyfriend, Blake Walsh, who was behind the wheel of the SUV that night, told Monahan: "I will never be able to forgive you." Monahan looked on with a stony face.
  • Similar: Gillis' death drew attention far beyond upstate New York. It came days after the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City. Yarl, who is Black, was wounded by an 84-year-old white man after he went to the wrong door while trying to pick up his younger brothers. (Read more about the Yarl case.)

