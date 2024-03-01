Entertainment / Jussie Smollett Jussie Smollett Leaves Rehab, Looks to Uncertain Future He could be attending movie premiere, or he could be in jail By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Mar 1, 2024 9:42 AM CST Copied Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Jussie Smollett is apparently turning over a new leaf. The former Empire star who's waiting to hear whether the Illinois Supreme Court will hear the appeal of his 2021 disorderly conduct conviction for his false reporting of an alleged hate crime, just wrapped up a five-month stint in rehab and has hired a new management team to prepare him for the release of a new film, TMZ reports. More: In October, the 41-year-old Smollett entered an outpatient treatment facility, where he "put in the work, focusing on his health and being consistent with his workouts," per TMZ, which spotted him reading Matthew Perry's memoir about his own struggles with addiction. Smollett is now gearing up for the release of The Lost Holiday sometime this year, per Deadline. He directs the film starring his Empire co-star Vivica A. Fox, a vocal supporter of Smollett since he was accused in the hate crime hoax, per Revolt. Whether he'll be free for the release remains a question. He's due to serve five months in prison if his appeal fails. (More Jussie Smollett stories.) Report an error