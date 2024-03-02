Attorney for Girl Hurt in Britt Reid Crash in 'Disbelief' Over Clemency

Missouri governor commutes ex-Chiefs assistant coach's sentence, places him on house arrest
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2024 7:45 AM CST
Britt Reid Just Saw His DWI Sentence Commuted
Britt Reid, left, walks to a courtroom with his attorney on Nov. 1, 2022, at the Jackson County Courthouse, in Kansas City, Missouri.   (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Britt Reid was sentenced in November 2022 to three years behind bars, but the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs just saw that sentence shortened. The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the 38-year-old's sentence on Friday, placing him under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving while intoxicated after a February 2021 accident that left 5-year-old Ariel Young, a passenger in one of the cars he hit, in a coma for 11 days.

  • Parson decision: Reid had wrapped up an alcohol abuse treatment program and "has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," a Parson spokesperson tells the AP was part of the reasoning behind the governor's move.
  • Conditions: During the house arrest period, Reid will be mandated to meet once a week with a parole officer and counselor; will have to go to behavioral therapy; and must put in at least 30 hours a week at a job, plus 10 hours per month of community service. TMZ reports Reid also is barred from contacting Young or her family.
  • Reaction: The family of Young has said she still has balance issues, drags one of her feet, and requires special ed instruction. An attorney for Young's family said he was in disbelief over Parson's commutation, per the Star.
  • Reid's status: It's not clear if he has already been released from prison. As of Thursday, Reid was still listed as an inmate by the Missouri Department of Corrections.
  • Clemency Friday: Along with Reid's release, Parson also commuted the sentences of three other individuals and issued three dozen pardons; he also rejected 63 requests for clemency. The AP notes that Parson "has now granted clemency to more than 760 people since 2020—more than any Missouri governor since the 1940s." Among his most famous reprieves: pardons for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple accused of pointing guns at social justice protesters who marched by their St. Louis home in June 2020.
(More Britt Reid stories.)

