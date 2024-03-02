Britt Reid Just Saw His DWI Sentence Commuted

Britt Reid was sentenced in November 2022 to three years behind bars, but the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs just saw that sentence shortened. The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the 38-year-old's sentence on Friday, placing him under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, had pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving while intoxicated after a February 2021 accident that left 5-year-old Ariel Young, a passenger in one of the cars he hit, in a coma for 11 days.