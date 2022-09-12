Former Chiefs Coach Admits DWI in Crash That Injured Girl

(Newser) – Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury. One of those injured in the 2021 crash was a young girl. Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26. He had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence ranging from probation to four years in prison, the AP reports. He entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

Investigators said Britt Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph when his Dodge truck hit two cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021. A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Six people, including Reid, were injured in the crash. In court Monday, Reid acknowledged he was drinking on the night of the crash. "I really regret what I did," Reid said. "I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone." Tom Pardo, an attorney representing Ariel's family, said they opposed the plea deal.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged," Pardo said. "The prosecuting attorney is not seeking (the) maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others." A Kansas City police officer who arrived at the scene of the crash reported he could smell alcohol and that Reid’s eyes were bloodshot, according to court documents. Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08. The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel's family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses. (Read more Britt Reid stories.)