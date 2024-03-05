Cops Near Detroit Tell Locals: 'Please, Please, Please Stay Inside'

A fire raging at an industrial facility caused multiple explosions that rocked suburban Detroit on Monday night and sent debris shooting far into the air, prompting police to implore residents to stay inside, the AP reports. The debris fell as far as a mile away, the Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook. Authorities said they didn't know exactly what was burning or the potential health effects from it. "We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now," one police post said. "Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity." One woman says she heard the explosions from 8 miles away.