The final scene of The Sopranos capped off one of the most polarizing series finales ever , and now, the diner booth where the title family enjoyed their last meal (perhaps ever) has found a new home. The piece of TV history from Holsten's, a diner/ice cream parlor in Bloomfield, New Jersey, sold in an eBay auction for $82,600, reports NorthJersey.com . The original bid had been set at just $3,000, but dozens of hopefuls soon flocked to the site to up that asking price.

"The time has come. All good things sometimes need an upgrade," Holsten's wrote on Facebook last week, announcing that it was "polishing up the place" and getting rid of the famed booth. Chris Carley, one of the diner's co-owners, tells the New York Times he hoped to bring in maybe $10,000 with the auction, which would then be put toward the $60,000 or so needed to replace the eatery's floor and 60-year-old booths.

Whoever bought the cherry-red booth with its yellow Formica table will also take home the plaque posted there, reading, "This booth reserved for the Sopranos family." The sign was put up and the booth transformed into a memorial to actor James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, after he died in 2013. What isn't included: the mini jukebox that's blasting Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" right before the show's finale makes its controversial cut to black. More here on what it was like for the Holsten's crew during the filming of the Sopranos finale. (More The Sopranos stories.)