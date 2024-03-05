A single-engine plane crashed near a highway in Nashville, Tennessee, just a few miles short of the airport it had tried to reach for an emergency landing on Monday, killing five people aboard, authorities said, per the AP. The pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40pm local time, reported engine trouble, and was given clearance to make an emergency landing, said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron. A short time later, the pilot radioed that the aircraft wouldn't reach the airport, he said. The plane burst into flames when it crashed in a grassy median just off Interstate 40 and behind a Costco on the city's west side, about 3 miles south of the general aviation airport. "It appears that everyone on board perished," Aaron said.