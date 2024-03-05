Meta Hit by Widespread Outage

Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger all hit on Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 5, 2024 11:12 AM CST
The Meta logo is seen at the VivaTech show in Paris on June 14. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.   (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. Internet traffic observer Downdetector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, reports the AP, suggesting that the outage could be global. CNN reports that some 500,000 Facebook users had trouble accessing the site, while Instagram was showing 50,000 outages, with another 10,000 for Facebook Messenger.

London-based internet monitoring firm NetBlocks said on X that the four Meta platforms were "currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries." But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of "country-level internet disruptions or filtering," which are typically imposed by governments.

