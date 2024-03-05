Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. Internet traffic observer Downdetector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, reports the AP, suggesting that the outage could be global. CNN reports that some 500,000 Facebook users had trouble accessing the site, while Instagram was showing 50,000 outages, with another 10,000 for Facebook Messenger.