2 Astronauts Perform Civic Duty in Space

They voted from International Space Station
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 5, 2024 4:38 PM CST
The International Space Station became a polling place on Tuesday.   (NASA via AP)

Aboard the International Space Station, two NASA astronauts performed their civic duty. On Super Tuesday, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara confirmed they had cast their celestial ballots in posts on X, reports the AP. "Being in space didn't stop (O'Hara) and I from voting. Go vote today!" Moghbeli wrote. According to NASA's website, after an astronaut fills out an electronic absentee ballot aboard the space station, the encrypted document goes through a tracking and data relay satellite to a ground antenna at the White Sands Complex in New Mexico. From there, the ballot is sent to the Mission Control Center in Houston and forwarded to the county clerk's office.

