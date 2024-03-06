'Uncommitted' Vote May Be a Factor in 7 States

In at least seven states voting on Super Tuesday, President Biden's main rival in Democratic primaries could be the same option that won two delegates in Michigan with more than 100,000 votes: "Uncommitted." Organizers with the Listen to Michigan group that pushed for the protest vote in Michigan says the option could be a popular choice in Massachusetts and Minnesota on Tuesday, CBS News reports. Democratic ballots in Alabama, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont also have an "uncommitted" line or write-in slot, Axios reports.

Organizers are urging people to vote "uncommitted" to protest Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. "This will be another protest vote against Biden with the aim of stopping the war," Jaylani Hussein, co-chair of the Abandon Biden movement in Minnesota, tells Reuters. Hussein says organizers hope the option will get at least 10,000 votes in the state.