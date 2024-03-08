Judge in Carroll Case Rejects Trump Bid for More Time to Pay

With the deadline for Donald Trump to start paying up in the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, a federal judge in New York on Thursday rejected the former president's plea for more time. Trump plans to appeal the $83.3 million judgment and wants another three days to "finalize bond arrangements." A bond must be posted to delay paying the total due while the case is in court, the Hill reports. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in his ruling that Trump has had since Jan. 26 to get his financial ducks in a row. "Mr. Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," Kaplan wrote, per USA Today.
Unless Trump lands a court order in time, Carroll can start trying to collect the $83.3 million next week, per USA Today; the judgment becomes final on Monday. Trump's lawyers argued that preparations to post bond would "impose irreparable injury in the form of substantial costs," per the AP. The fact that it would cost money didn't move Kaplan, who said Trump didn't present any details about the expense. Adding to the financial pressure is the $454 million, including interest, that he owes after losing a New York fraud case. Another judge rejected his suggestion that he put up a $100 million bond to delay full payment in that case. (More Donald Trump stories.)