Judge in Carroll Case Rejects Trump Bid for More Time to Pay

With the deadline for Donald Trump to start paying up in the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, a federal judge in New York on Thursday rejected the former president's plea for more time. Trump plans to appeal the $83.3 million judgment and wants another three days to "finalize bond arrangements." A bond must be posted to delay paying the total due while the case is in court, the Hill reports. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in his ruling that Trump has had since Jan. 26 to get his financial ducks in a row. "Mr. Trump's current situation is a result of his own dilatory actions," Kaplan wrote, per USA Today.