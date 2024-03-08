Natalie Portman's Marriage Is Officially Kaput

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are officially over. A rep for the 42-year-old May December actor says her divorce from Millepied, 46, has been finalized in France, where the couple live, eight months after papers were filed. "Her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a source tells People of her "under-the-radar" separation.



Kids: They have two—son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7. "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," People's source says. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be."

What happened: Both parties have remained relatively mum about what went down, but media reports alleging that Millepied had been unfaithful have been circulating for some time. Earlier this year, Portman, when asked how she felt seeing her personal life put on such public display, told Vanity Fair: "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Poignant memories: Just two years ago, Portman was still publicly expressing her love for Millepied, per Page Six. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better," she wrote in an August 2022 Instagram post celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

What's next: A source tells People that although it has been a "really tough and painful year" for Portman, she's now ready to move on. "Natalie hoped her marriage would be forever, but she is at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family," the insider notes.