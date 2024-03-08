Pope Francis again asked an aide to read his remarks and was unable to get back into his popemobile on Wednesday, as lingering respiratory and mobility problems continued to take their toll on the 87-year-old pontiff. Francis presided over his weekly general audience, held outside for the first time this year in a chilly St. Peter's Square. But he had an aide read his catechism lesson, as he has done for the past several days.

Last Wednesday, Francis went to the hospital for unspecified diagnostic tests, the results of which haven't been released, per the AP. He has been suffering on and off this winter from what he and the Vatican have said was a cold, bouts of bronchitis, and the flu. Late last year, Francis underwent a CAT scan that ruled out pneumonia, but the pope was still forced to call off a trip to the Gulf because of a bad bout of acute, infectious bronchitis. Francis has also been suffering from a fracture in the knee and inflammation of its ligaments that, starting in 2022, pushed him to use a wheelchair.

But he has usually managed to get around with a cane or walker and the help of aides to get him to a standing position. On Wednesday, however, Francis appeared unable to climb up the few steps to board his popemobile at the end of his audience, even while grasping onto handrails. Aides quickly brought his wheelchair and he sat back down. He then greeted the crowd before being wheeled out of the piazza. The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man due to a respiratory infection, and he often speaks in a whisper even when not sick.