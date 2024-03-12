It's been just a few days since the Republican National Committee welcomed its new leadership —including Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Trump—but big moves are already afoot. Politico reports on a "bloodbath" at the RNC, with sources telling the outlet that more than five dozen staffers in the communications, data, and political departments are being fired—including five of the committee's more senior members, though they haven't yet been named. Cuts were also made to vendor contracts, as well as to staffers that managed the RNC's community centers, which did outreach to minority groups in blue states, per the AP .

"During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team," Sean Cairncross, the RNC's new COO, said in a letter to employees, adding that the shake-up was meant to "ensure the building is aligned" with the committee's new vision. In addition to these other developments, the Trump campaign is prepping to merge its operations with that of the RNC, which would mark "an unprecedented level of integration between the former president's campaign and the GOP's formal political and fundraising apparatus," per the AP. In addition to Lara Trump, North Carolina Republican chief Michael Whatley will co-chair the RNC, with political consultant Chris LaCivita named as the group's new chief of staff.

LaCivita and others celebrated the news of the RNC shift, proclaiming it to be necessary in the name of streamlining an overly bureaucratic organization. Other prominent Republicans also weighed in. "MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party!!" Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted late Tuesday on X. Not everyone was happy about the change. "Gutting a committee just before the election seems insane," one ex-RNC worker tells the Washington Post. Staffers who don't intend to reapply for their jobs will be asked to leave at the end of March, though some were asked to vacate RNC offices on Monday, per the AP. (More RNC stories.)