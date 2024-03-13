3 Face Federal Charges in Chiefs Parade Shooting

Prosecutors said Wednesday that three Missouri men face federal firearm charges in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last month. The three are accused of participating in illegal weapons trafficking and straw purchases of firearms, NBC News reports. They're not accused of doing the shooting. "At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked," US Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. Straw purchases involve buying a gun for a person who's not allowed by law to have one or for someone who doesn't want his name connected to the purchase.