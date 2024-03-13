Good Comes From Sale of All Those Piled-Up Yeezys

Adidas said Wednesday that it has donated or is planning to give away more than $150 million to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate from the sales of Yeezy shoes last year after it severed ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand had $1.3 billion worth of popular Yeezy sneakers piled up in warehouses after it broke off its partnership with Ye in October 2022 over his antisemitic and other offensive comments on social media and in interviews, reports the AP. Adidas decided to sell some of the remaining shoes in batches. How that panned out: