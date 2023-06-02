Adidas Is Selling Off Its Yeezy Shoes

In the wake of the severed relationship between Adidas and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), the sportswear giant has begun selling off its remaining Yeezy merchandise. The AP reports that Yeezy shoes, which Ye co-designed, are being sold for now only through Adidas' Confirmed app. The move comes months after Adidas and Ye cut ties due to the latter's anti-Semitic remarks, per NPR, prematurely ending a 10-year-deal that had three years to go.

Adidas says it will donate portions of the proceeds to organizations that battle discrimination, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change. It's not clear if Ye will get a cut of the sales. The shoes go for anywhere from $60 to $260. Amid the controversy, Adidas has dropped its lawsuit against Ye and his companies, opting instead to seek damages through private arbitration. (Ye is no longer a billionaire.)