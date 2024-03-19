Big Moments From Lemon's Musk Interview

The interview that Don Lemon says caused Elon Musk to cancel his partnership with X was released Monday on YouTube. The former CNN host also posted it on X, though he said there had been problems loading it. Lemon said last week that the hourlong interview was "tense at times," and he shared clips of some testy exchanges. Some big moments:

Ketamine use . The Guardian reports that Musk was "openly irritated" by some of Lemon's questions, including one about his prescription for ketamine. "It's pretty private to ask somebody about a medical prescription," Musk said. He said he uses the drug to deal with "a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression," but does not abuse it. "If you use too much ketamine you can't really get work done," he said. "I have a lot of work." He suggested his use of the drug was good for investors.

"Leaning away" from Biden. Asked about his recent meeting with Donald Trump, Musk said he wasn't planning to donate to the Republican's campaign or lend him money for his legal bills. Musk said he will not make an endorsement at this point, though he is "leaning away" from President Biden.