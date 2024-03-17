Horrifying Predator Groups Target Kids on Popular Apps

This isn't an easy story to stomach, so read with caution. Reporters from the Washington Post, Wired, Germany's Der Spiegel, and Romania's Recorder worked together to uncover the dark underworld of a new type of predator group targeting children on the web. And while online abusers are not new, these groups, like one called "764," have developed tactics to coerce minors into livestreaming the sexual abuse and torture they inflict from afar. "You just don't realize how quickly it can happen," says the mother of a 14-year-old daughter who was coerced into beheading her pet hamster, drinking from the toilet, carving names into her skin, and other degrading acts under the threat of sending a nude photo to her classmates. Her tormentors were urging her to commit suicide on camera when her mother discovered what was happening and put an end to it.
The Post has previously reported on sextortion cases targeting teen boys, but the difference here is motivation. The abusers aren't out for money—instead, they seek to degrade and harm children while watching it happen in real time. Using platforms like Discord and Telegram, members have organized to share explicit recordings and give each other tips on targeting victims. In a PSA, the FBI said these groups specifically target LGBTQ+ youth and racial minorities, as well as minors struggling with mental health issues. The alert includes prevention tactics and warns parents what types of behaviors victims often display. Measures to close down predator accounts have made little difference. "Discord has provided a safe space for evil people," the 14-year-old victim's mother said. "It's their responsibility to provide a safe space for everyone." (Read the full story.)