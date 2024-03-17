Horrifying Predator Groups Target Kids on Popular Apps

This isn't an easy story to stomach, so read with caution. Reporters from the Washington Post, Wired, Germany's Der Spiegel, and Romania's Recorder worked together to uncover the dark underworld of a new type of predator group targeting children on the web. And while online abusers are not new, these groups, like one called "764," have developed tactics to coerce minors into livestreaming the sexual abuse and torture they inflict from afar. "You just don't realize how quickly it can happen," says the mother of a 14-year-old daughter who was coerced into beheading her pet hamster, drinking from the toilet, carving names into her skin, and other degrading acts under the threat of sending a nude photo to her classmates. Her tormentors were urging her to commit suicide on camera when her mother discovered what was happening and put an end to it.