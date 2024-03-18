Boy, 8, Dies After Eating Strawberries

An 8-year-old Kentucky boy ate strawberries purchased at a school fundraiser Thursday night, and by the next morning, the child was dead. His parents told authorities he appeared to be suffering from some sort of allergic reaction after eating the strawberries, with a rash as the main symptom, and that they gave him Benadryl and put him in the bath to see if that helped. It did not, so they ended up taking him to an emergency room around 10:30pm and took him back home several hours later, 14 News reports. It's not clear whether he was treated there; Kentucky.com reports the family "decided to leave" close to 1:30am; he changed his clothes and went to bed. The family called police around 6:30am the following morning when they went to wake the boy for school and found him unresponsive, WKYT reports. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.