There's a New James Bond: Report

Daniel Craig has his out . A new James Bond has reportedly been chosen, meaning the 56-year-old British actor can finally shed the spy role he's held, with some apparent annoyance , since 2006. The rumored new man for the job is, fittingly, another Brit: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrayed Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. You might have also seen him in 2009's Nowhere Boy, 2010's Kick-Ass, or 2016's Nocturnal Animals, for which he earned a Golden Globe for best supporting actor. According to the Sun , the 33-year-old has been offered the 007 role and is expected to "sign his contract in the coming days." The 26th Bond film is expected to enter production later this year.

Taylor-Johnson was reportedly chosen from candidates including Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and James Norton after filming what the Independent describes as "a secret audition" in December 2022. But he's not confirming anything yet. "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role," Taylor-Johnson said when asked about the rumor last week. "I take it as a great compliment." Clearly handsome enough for Bond, Taylor-Johnson is a married man. According to the Sun, he met his wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, on the set of Nowhere Boy when he was 18 and she was 42. They wed in June 2012. He recently appeared in 2022's Bullet Train and will appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy later this year, per the New York Post. (More James Bond stories.)