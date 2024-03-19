It's another voting day in a handful of states, and the big race to watch is the GOP primary in Ohio for Senate. For one thing, the race will have national implications come November when the winner faces off against incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown. For another, the race is seen as a big test of Donald Trump's endorsement clout. Details:

Ohio: In the Senate primary, Trump has backed businessman Bernie Moreno in a race against state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. As USA Today notes, Trump has a strong endorsement track record in strongly red states, but a spottier one in competitive states such as Ohio. "You gotta win, Bernie," Trump said at an Ohio rally over the weekend. "Don't leave me alone. Don't leave me alone, Bernie."