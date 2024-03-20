Texas Immigration Law Back on Hold Already

Hours after the Supreme Court allowed Texas' controversial new immigration law to take effect, it's already back on hold. Some of the high court justices wrote an opinion indicating the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals—which earlier stayed a ruling striking down the Texas law, leading the federal government to appeal to the Supreme Court—could block the law, and that once that court acted, either side could return to the Supreme Court.

The latest development, explained: Per NBC News, the federal appeals court appears to be "taking the hint" from SCOTUS (the high court opinion also seemed to suggest that the appeals court should act quickly). As CNN explains, the appeals court "voted 2-1 to wipe away a previous ruling from a different panel that had temporarily put the law, which would allow state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally, into effect."