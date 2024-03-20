Trump's Chosen Candidate Wins Ohio Senate Primary

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 19, 2024 7:04 PM CDT
Updated Mar 19, 2024 8:03 PM CDT
2 GOP Senate Candidates Neck-and-Neck in Ohio
Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno listens during a campaign stop, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Toledo, Ohio.   (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)

This story has been updated with the latest results. The Republican Senate primary in Ohio Tuesday was seen as a test of Donald Trump's clout—and Trump's chosen candidate prevailed. The AP has called the race for businessman Bernie Moreno, who had a narrow lead over establishment-backed state Sen. Matt Dolan in early results, with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in third place. "The Never Trumper movement is still alive in Ohio, it's the last gasp of breath," Moreno said last week, per Politico. "And on Tuesday, we're going to kill that last gasp of breath."

  • Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, meanwhile, won his party's nomination unopposed and has a bigger war chest than Moreno, though he might still struggle to win a fourth term. The New York Times notes that he is the "only Democrat still holding statewide elective office in Ohio," which went for Trump by an 8% margin in 2016 and 2020.
  • Democrats are fighting to preserve their 1-seat majority in the Senate. The AP reports that Senate Majority PAC, an independent group aligned with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, controversially spent $2.7 million elevating Moreno's bid, gambling that he will be the easiest candidate for Brown to beat in November.
  • Trump and Biden easily won their primaries in Ohio, Illinois, and Kansas Tuesday and are expected to do the same in Arizona, the AP reports. Trump also won the GOP primary in Florida, where Democrats canceled their primary and awarded all the state's delegates to Biden.
