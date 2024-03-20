Trump's Chosen Candidate Wins Ohio Senate Primary

This story has been updated with the latest results. The Republican Senate primary in Ohio Tuesday was seen as a test of Donald Trump's clout—and Trump's chosen candidate prevailed. The AP has called the race for businessman Bernie Moreno, who had a narrow lead over establishment-backed state Sen. Matt Dolan in early results, with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in third place. "The Never Trumper movement is still alive in Ohio, it's the last gasp of breath," Moreno said last week, per Politico. "And on Tuesday, we're going to kill that last gasp of breath."